Matteo Gabbia, Milan defender, spoke to the Rossoneri’s official TV at the end of the friendly against ZTE, lost 3-2
Matteo Gabbiadefender of Milanspoke to the Official TV of the Rossoneri club at the end of the friendly against ZTE, lost 3-2. These are his statements: “We are sorry for the result, for us it does not take a back seat. We are disappointed, we wanted to win because this is our mentality. We have worked to arrive at this kind of philosophy and therefore not winning bothers us. These days we will work to try to do better, get more and more in conditionto acquire brilliance and arrive both at the next friendly (against Wolfsberger on Wednesday 27 July, ed) and at the debut in the league in the best possible way “.
Then Gabbia focuses on himself: “I feel good, even if the physical condition is not the best possible. The coach in all the friendlies gave me the opportunity to take measures with the pitch, the opportunity to play. I hope to have more space in the future too. Now there will be four days to spend together, focused on training and improvements to be made. I have no doubts that we will need this, we are a good group and therefore I am sure that we will create the right spirit for next season. ” Friendly ZTE-Milan, the Rossoneri’s report cards according to our editorial team >>>
July 23, 2022 (change July 23, 2022 | 21:52)
