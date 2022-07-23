Matteo Gabbiadefender of Milanspoke to the Official TV of the Rossoneri club at the end of the friendly against ZTE, lost 3-2. These are his statements: “We are sorry for the result, for us it does not take a back seat. We are disappointed, we wanted to win because this is our mentality. We have worked to arrive at this kind of philosophy and therefore not winning bothers us. These days we will work to try to do better, get more and more in conditionto acquire brilliance and arrive both at the next friendly (against Wolfsberger on Wednesday 27 July, ed) and at the debut in the league in the best possible way “.