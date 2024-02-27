At the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, ​​ZTE presented its 3D 5G tablet, the first device of its kind. Nubia Pad 3D II is the direct evolution of its predecessor launched last year. ZTE has made significant improvements, particularly in artificial intelligence, with learning algorithms optimized to convert content into 3D without the need for additional accessories, promising an immersive viewing experience. Nubia Pad 3D II stands out for its 12.1-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for a resolution of 2560×1440, guaranteeing sharp and smooth images. The “eye-tracking” technology based on AI sensors also dynamically adapts 3D images to the movement of the user's eyes, improving the visual experience and reducing eye fatigue.

There's no shortage of photographic performance, with a dual 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, offering versatility for photography enthusiasts and common users alike. Support for “multi-display” viewing with compatible devices opens up new possibilities for interaction and content sharing. Under the hood, the Nubia Pad 3D II is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring top-notch performance and support for major 5G bands. Alongside the tablet, ZTE has unveiled a new line of Nubia smartphones, among which the flagship Nubia Z60 Ultra and the Nubia Flip 5G stand out, the latter designed to attract a younger audience with its compact and innovative design. In addition, ZTE has introduced a photography-focused smartphone belonging to the Red Magic 9 Pro series.