It will certainly not be among the most popular series, but still many are waiting for the new devices in the series ZTE Axon 40and now we know that it is very short to know the official specifications.

In recent months, the smartphones in question have already been the protagonists of some leaks that have released some specifics, but up to now there had not yet been any official announcement, nor had any information been disseminated on the part of the brand. However, the president of the Axon mobile division thought about putting an end to this silence, with a post on the well-known Chinese social platform Weibo posted a teaser photo about it.

The photo simply reads “April 40” with the words “ZTE” underneath, and the only text added by President Ni Fei is “Waiting for this April”, so there is no such information detected, but at least we can expect a presentation at least for the Chinese market of the new smartphones of the ZTE Axon 40 series.

What we know about the ZTE Axon 40 so far

In the meantime, what we know of these new models comes to us from a widespread leak following the TEENA certificationaccording to which the smartphone should have the following specifications:

6.67-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution

Android 12 operating system with MiFavor interface

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Adreno 730 GPU

Various RAM cuts (perhaps also linked to the presence of a Pro or Ultra model), or 8, 12 or 16 GB

Storage memory also in various denominations, namely 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 TB

5,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging

Main camera with 3 sensors, main 64MP, a 50MP wide angle and probably an 8MP telephoto

44MP single sensor front camera

Dimensions equal to 163.37 x 75.88 x 8.56 mm

Weight equal to 199 g

A leak that does not leave much room for the imagination, therefore, and that could soon be confirmed since these specifications have been extracted from the TEENA certifications. We will see how the story will evolve and we are curious to know when the new models will arrive on the Italian market, even if in any case there do not seem to be very big changes compared to the ZTE Axon 30.