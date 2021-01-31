The ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G will be the next top of the range from the Shenzhen manufacturer, and although we still do not know when it will hit the market, we do we are getting to know some details of it thanks to the leaks. And according to what they point out, it seems that we can expect a device with remarkable specifications, and that in some aspects it could be one of the most outstanding in this newly released 2021.

In the absence of one, in recent days there have been Two leaks about the The ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G, one of TheGalox_ on Twitter and another of Whylab on Weibo. The first gives us some general details about the phone, while the second points to what could be one of those especially prominent points. So we are going to review what both publications point out about the call to be the successor of two phones, on the one hand the Axon 10 Pro and the Axon 20, which did not have the Pro variant but from which this 30 Pro inherits a very characteristic element.

And it is that two key points of the leaks are related to the cameras of the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G. Considering the order of them, we already know that, in principle, ZTE will repeat with the front camera located under the screen. Now, and given the results offered by the Axon 20 in this sense, in the Axon 30 we will find ourselves a second generation of itIn other words, a renewed version that would aim to improve the quality of its capture, which was precisely one of the weaknesses of the previous generation.

More remarkable is, without a doubt, what the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G could equip in its main camera. And it is that, according to the second leak, it is possible that it is the first smartphone on the market to equip the expected 200 megapixel sensor from Samsung. This is undoubtedly a surprise, as we all expected it to debut on a Samsung device, the same as we hope it will happen with the 250 megapixel device. However, it seems that it will do it hand in hand with ZTE.

Some other data about the future ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G has also been leaked. The first is that, as we can expect from some top of the range of this 2021, it will be built around a Snapdragon 888 SoC, Qualcomm’s proposal for this year’s flagships. And also inside we will find a 4,700 milliamp battery with fast charge capability (The speed of it is not detailed). And as regards its exterior, the front camera would be under a 6.9 inch screen, with resolution 1080p or 1440p resolution and a 120 hertz refresh rate.

As I indicated before, there is still no date for the official presentation of the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G, although it is expected that before it the official announcement, by Samsung, of its 200 megapixel sensor or, in all case, that both announcements occur on the same dates. But be that as it may, and waiting to check the operation of your front camera, it seems that we are talking about a very promising smartphone.