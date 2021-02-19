The ZTE Axon 20 5G will be the first commercial smartphone equipped with an in-display front camera, but we were not clear about the design lines that the Chinese company had planned to follow to shape this new terminal.

Putting a camera under an active display isn’t an easy task, which at least justifies ZTE’s pride. Making it work, however, is one thing, but getting it to work well is an entirely different game. Something that from DxOMark have been able to prove it first hand.

With an average score of only 26 points, the ZTE Axon 20 5G sinks to the bottom of the DxOMark list when it comes to selfies, narrowly beating the Intex Aqua Selfie, a terminal that despite its name, currently holds the title of worst camera for selfies.

The biggest camera problems were white balance and color, which is not really surprising considering the technical hurdles that had to be overcome with this UDC technology. If you thought that some phones produced “doughy” selfies, they have nothing on the Axon 20 5G’s color shading, color nuances, and color quantification.

In fact, image quality is further degraded when the screen above the camera actively emits light, something that only the ZTE camera app fixes.

It is observed that the video is just a little less bad, although it has the same problems with color and exposure. Steady focus is the only good thing about this, but that’s only because it has a fixed focus system.

However, from DxOMark they point out that, given the rest of its specifications and its price, the ZTE Axon 20 5G still has enough virtues to stand out in other uses.

And it is expected that the Axon 20 5G will arrive equipped with a 6.92-inch OLED screen with resolutions up to 2,460 x 1,080, obviously with a full FullView format perforations or other imperfections where a front camera would normally go.

In addition, although the front camera does not manage to stand out, we will still have a dual configuration in its rear, with a 64 megapixel main sensor and an 8 megapixel wide angle lens.

Finally, without having advanced details about their model or brand, it is expected that these phones will equip a processor with a maximum power of up to 2.4 GHz, which given its orientation as the top of the range, it would be expected that we will finally see a Snapdragon 865+ SoC or higher. All this backed by up to 12 GB of RAM, and a large 4,120 mAh battery with a fast charging system yet to be specified.