Zsolt Demetrovics, president of the International Society for the Study of Behavioral Addictions, in one of the corridors of the Bellvitge Hospital in Barcelona. Kike Rincon (Kike Rincon)

The answers from Zsolt Demetrovics (Budapest, Hungary, 51 years old) come after a reflective silence. “In 30 years he has changed a way of relating to us that was millennial,” he says, and admits that it is logical that there are doubts or misgivings about new technologies. behind the videogames on-line there is the same need to socialize and have fun as always”. President of the International Society for the Study of Behavioral Addictions, he spoke to EL PAÍS shortly before giving a lecture at the Bellvitge hospital on behavioral addictions.

Ask. Do you have social networks?

Answer. I have accounts on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, but I don’t use them. I have no time.

Q. Are you concerned about its impact on young people?

R. The question is how we use networks and technologies. In my childhood we didn’t even have a telephone at home and we had to go to the village booth. Now we have all the information on the mobile. Technology has developed very fast in the last 25 years and it is very difficult to adapt to these big changes. It offers us many possibilities, but there are also risks.

Q. What risks?

R. Addiction and overuse. But there are more consequences: physical due to the sedentary lifestyle to which being in front of a computer leads us, eye problems, sleep and interpersonal relationship.

Q. Is there a relationship between the overuse of video games and loneliness in the medium or long term?

R. This is a major problem. When we start using social networks, devices or video games, there is a reason behind it. We have to look at the reasons. Before, the only way to meet someone was to go to their house or somewhere; while now it is also possible to do so on-line. It is a good thing, but it can have negative consequences for the person.

Q. You often talk about escapism.

R. Yes. Escapism can be relaxing, enjoying or socializing. Playing online is fine after a stressful day. This is relaxing, just like having a glass of wine after arguing with the boss might be. The problem appears when the use of the Internet or video games has a significant negative impact on work, studies or in our relationships and we lose control of time in it.

Q. How long is the maximum?

R. It is difficult to specify a figure and if this is the only solution. The risk is to escape to forget the problems. It’s okay to disconnect, but the question is: will we face the problem the next day or will we continue doing the same thing?

Q. Are we less able to face problems?

R. There are different strategies and some people have more than others. There are people who argue with the boss and face it naturally: “Okay, I’ll keep doing my job,” they say. Others go over and over it for days and have a harder time managing emotional stress. They are more likely to seek out substances or certain behaviors to reduce their distress.

Zsolt Demetrovics, at the Bellvitge hospital in Barcelona, ​​after the interview. Kike Rincon (Kike Rincon)

Q. Addictions grow among minors. Because?

R. Video game addictions are more common among young people, but we see that compared to most addictive behaviors, including alcohol or gambling, they appear to be a much less progressive disorder. Spontaneous recovery is quite common among young players.

Q. How does it happen?

R. For example, a teenager comes to play 10 or 12 hours a day and after a few months or half a year the situation decreases and normalizes. This does not happen with alcohol. When you start drinking, the problem will evolve over a decade or two in most cases.

Q. What explanation is there?

Q. We still don’t know enough. It may be that the person can no longer enjoy or get the effect he is looking for with video games. More research is needed to find out if video game addiction is a progressive or transient problem.

Q. Were we happier before the Internet?

R. I don’t believe it. I do not like to describe the reality linked to new technologies as something good or bad. There has been a big change in our lives and we are still not adapting. Social networks exist because there is a need. We live in a more individualized society, and instead of stopping on the street and sharing our day to day with the neighbors as we did years ago, we get likes. Our needs have not changed, but our environment has.

Q. Schools demand a review of the use of technology.

R. It takes time. We have seen the great possibilities of technology: we were able to hold classes on-line during the pandemic and precisely thanks to this we now recognize the importance of face-to-face education.

Q. When should screens be introduced to children?

R. Surely it is not very healthy to do it at a very early age, and later it will be necessary to do it together parents and children. It is not a good idea to give our son the mobile or the iPad so that he can watch something alone, nor was it a good idea to put the child in front of the TV. There is an interaction between the screen and the child. What is not recommended is giving children a screen to calm down, because they cry or because they are angry. For that we don’t have to use technology.

Q. Parents do not have models to educate in technology.

R. Exact. We did not live it when we were little and now we are learning with our children. They alerted us to the use of alcohol, but not to the technologies because they did not exist. It is good to set the rules and limits with the children. We have to understand that they do different things to what we do and what a mobile phone means to them.

Q. Should public administrations regulate the use of technology in the educational sector?

R. It would not intervene very drastically, especially at the user level, but rather at the developer level. The important thing is to explain the risks. Governments tend to solve problems with laws, but mental disorders have never been solved with regulation.

Q. The average age of access to pornography has fallen to eight years, according to the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD).

R. Pornography consumption is a growing problem. The question is what motives are behind it. It is usually a compensatory or substitution action. If you watch porn to enhance your sexual life, there should be no problem, but if you consume it out of dissatisfaction or relationship problems, it’s different. They won’t be fixed by watching porn.

Q. Is porn the worst enemy of sexual health?

R. I don’t believe it. can contribute to understand that there are things that should not be normalized. The biggest risk of porn is that it shows unreal sex.

Q. Parents can play video games with their children, but not watch porn with them. How is sexuality introduced to them?

R. It is always difficult to introduce our children to sexuality. It depends on our relationship. (Hesitates) I think it’s good to play together, but I certainly don’t think it’s good to watch porn together. (Reflects again) It is not a simple answer.

Q. What is the behavioral addiction with the best prognosis?

R. One of the difficulties with behavioral addictions is that they are part of our lives. The goal of an alcoholic is abstinence, not to drink anymore; The goal of an Internet or sex addict cannot be to stop having sex or not playing video games.

Q. What’s your objective?

R. Learn to control it. And it is very difficult.

