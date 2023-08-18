For those who want to change their graphics card but don’t want to invest too much money, there is currently aAmazon offer For Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3050 8GB GDDR6. The reported discount is 9% off the lowest recent price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is €247.90. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB GDDR6 offers a clock speed up to 1777 MHz. It has a cooling fan. Measures 16.8 x 4 x 13.2cm.