If there is a legendary figure around action adventures, that could be El Zorro. The literary character, created by Johnston McCulley, quickly became a legend that we have seen in various television and film productions. But it has rarely become part of a video game, now being a good time to raise it. Zorro: The Chronicles confirms its arrival on Xbox consoles, supporting both the Xbox One family and the Xbox Series.

The truth is Zorro: the Chronicles confirms its arrival on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as Google Stadia and PC. It is a game that would come from the hand of BTC Studios and Bkom Studios, and that seeks to attract attention for a very peculiar aesthetic, cartoon, and an action and adventure proposal that has as reference to titles like Batman Arkham, Spider-man or Assassin’s Creed.

Zorro: The Chronicles is an exciting and humorous action game featuring a combat and exploration experience inspired by games like Arkham Asylum, Spider-Man, and Assassin’s Creed.

As can be seen in this trailer that shows the gameplay of Zorro: The Chronicles, we can intuit that the gameplay aims to mix well all these games in a new proposal. Based on the information of its official website, or even, taking into account the information of the product page on Steam, we find a proposal that is more striking than it seems.

Among its virtues we would find an action game, with touches of humor, which delves into an experience of exploration and combat. It has been inspired by the aforementioned games to give it a broader air and make it much more attractive. Its particular aesthetic allows a game of this nature to be also suitable for a smaller audience. Zorro: The Chronicles will allow users to play as the legendary Zorro or like his sister, Agnes. The purpose is to defend the weak and innocent from the wicked generatesHe who ruled California in the 19th century.

Fresh gameplay, with engaging combat and spectacular skills, make Zorro: The Chronicles quite an eye-catching product. Either with the sword, leaving the legendary symbol on your victims, or with the whip, which will improve great mobility for exploration, the game delves into mechanics that they remind us of games like Batman Arkham or Assassin’s Creed. That point that he adds, with a marked sense of humor, visible in the final movements, give him a very own style. In addition, it ensures that there will be a great freedom of action, both to explore freely, and to face each combat as one wants.

Zorro: The Chronicles confirms its arrival on Xbox consoles, but there is no specific release date, but it is pointed out that it would arrive later this year. It can be a good gift for the little ones in the house, with whom to share unforgettable moments thanks to the legendary figure of El Zorro.