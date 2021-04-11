Real Valladolid Y grenade arrive with what is fair to the duel of this afternoon in Zorrilla and with different needs. The Pucelanos, with 27 points, need the three points to continue looking with a small advantage to the relegation zone, while the Grenadians, with 36 points and almost saved, do not give up looking at the Europa League, although they think about the duel historic Thursday at Old Trafford against Manchester United (follow the game live on AS.com).

The pucelanos continue with their plague of casualties, although players are recovering, and will have nine absences this afternoon. Both Míchel, Kike and Joaquín continue to recover from their positive for Covid-19, while El Yamiq, Jota, San Emeterio, Kiko Olivas and Carnero are injured, and neither will Óscar Plano be from the game after his shameful expulsion from the Camp Nou . Come back, However, Orellana, after sanction, Roberto and Luis Pérez, after overcoming the Covid, and Weissman, after his injury with Israel. With all this, Sergio González has had to summon two players from the subsidiary, that they will miss the game with the Promises against Zamora, in the fight to enter the playoff for promotion to Second.

For today’s meeting, the white and violet technician He could change the drawing he used against Barcelona, ​​going from 5-3-2 to the more typical 4-4-2. Despite Roberto’s recovery, he will most likely continue playing Masip, the defense of four would be formed by Janko, Bruno, Javi Sánchez Y Wave, while in the center of the field the doubt is the position that will occupy Orellana. If he plays it on the right, Toni Villa would enter the left, while if he plays it on the left, more likely, Boiled it would go into the far right. Where there is no doubt is in the midfield, with Roque Mesa Y Alcaraz, and there will not be it up front with the presence of Guardiola Y Kodro, with Marcos André and Weissman waiting for their moment on the bench, as both return from injury.

For its part, the Granada, who will travel and give the list in the day, does scale in Zorrilla, in Valladolid, before the historic duel in Manchester on Thursday, at Old Trafford. And it does it being the Spanish team that has played the most games this season, today’s will be number 50, so the rotations seem almost forced. Time for Quini, Quina, Vico, Eteki or Molina to take advantage of their minutes since players like Domingos Duarte, Milla or Soro are injured and Soldado, sanctioned. Despite this, Andalusian they do not give up look at the posts Europeans and will go with the intention of score a win that brings him closer to the fight. Diego Martinez affirmed yesterday that “only exists the match of Valladolid“To achieve this they must, among other things, stop the bleeding of conceded goals since it is the team in the League that fits the most, 49 in 29 games, for the 39 of its rival this afternoon. And it is that the duel in the areas will be vital because if Granada fits a lot, Valladolid has only left a clean sheet in two games. The two arrive with just enough and with different needs.