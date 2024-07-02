Zorin OSa Linux distribution based on Ubuntu, recently celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Born in 2009, this Linux-based operating system was designed to make the transition from Windows to Linux as easy as possible, offering a familiar user interface and a set of useful tools; you will therefore see the peculiarities of Zorin OS, the innovations it has brought to the world of Linux and computing in general, and its contribution to open source.

Photo of the Zorin brothers, creators of the eponymous operating system based on Linux Kernel

Zorin OS: 15 Years of Innovation and More

This Linux-based operating system literally carries with it 15 years of innovations, which have not only revolutionized the world of Linux and open source, but also that of IT in general; but to begin with it is better to start from its peculiarities.

Peculiarities of Zorin OS

Compared to other Linux distributions, the Zorin brothers’ creation brings with it unique qualities that are rare (or absent) in other distributions (or in most cases are not preinstalled).

Intuitive User Interface: Zorin OS is known for its user interface which imitates that of Windowsmaking the transition to Linux less traumatic for users accustomed to Microsoft systems; so much so that the most recent versions also offer layouts reminiscent of macOS and GNOME, increasing flexibility. Optimized PerformanceZorin OS is designed to run well on older hardware; the Lite and Core versions are particularly lightweight, allowing you to revive old computers and extend their life. of devices that would otherwise have been given up for dead. Security and Privacy: Like all Linux distributions, Zorin OS offers a high level of security and privacy; not surprisingly, like the vast majority of Linux distributions, regular updates and support for the latest security technologies are standard. Windows Software Support: Thanks to integration with Wine and PlayOnLinux, Zorin OS can run many Windows applications, further easing the transition for users.

Innovations in the Linux and IT world

The operating system in question brings with it not only some peculiarities, but also innovations that have had a significant impact on the world of computing in general.

Zorin Grid: One of the most significant innovations is Zorin Grid, a tool for centralized management of multiple computers. This is particularly useful for schools and businesses, allowing them to easily manage and update an entire fleet of PCs. Flatpak Support: Zorin OS has integrated support for Flatpak, a software distribution system that allows you to install applications in a safe and isolated way, improving security and compatibility. Touch Mode and Thunderbolt 3: The latest versions of Zorin OS include a touch layout for convertible laptops and support for Thunderbolt 3, demonstrating a constant commitment to adopting the latest technologies.

operating system logo

Contribution to Open Source

As you might imagine, the Zorin brothers’ creation also brings innovations to the open source world.

Accessibility: Zorin OS made Linux accessible to a wider audience, breaking down technical barriers that often discourage new users, and this contributed to greater adoption of Linux and the growth of the open source community. Education: With Zorin OS Educational, the distribution offers a suite of educational tools, promoting the use of open source software in schools and educational institutions. Collaboration and Sharing: Zorin OS has always promoted the values ​​of collaboration and sharing, which are fundamental to the open source movement. The distribution is free and the source code is available for anyone to contribute or customize the system.

The Curious Case of Zorin OS in Vicenza

In 2016, the Municipality of Vicenza has started an experiment for the adoption of the Zorin brothers’ operating system on municipal computers; the initiative, promoted by the councilor for simplification and innovation Filippo Zanetti, saw Zorin OS installed on several workstations of work to improve performance and reduce costs.

City of Vicenza

The choice of Zorin OS was motivated by its similarity to Windows, which eased the transition for municipal employees, many of whom had a low-to-medium level of computer literacy1; This project has demonstrated how the adoption of open source solutions can bring significant benefits in terms of efficiency and savings for public administrations.

An eye on gaming

Although Zorin OS was not originally conceived as a dedicated gaming operating system, the developers have paid particular attention to pay attention to this aspect; Zorin OS offers a surprisingly robust gaming experience, thanks to support for a large library of games, both AAA and indie titles.

It is no coincidence that users can install Linux and Windows native games via Steam, Lutris and other sources; however, the big Z has several surprises in store that gamers (especially old timers, but not only), will surely appreciate:

SteamPlay And Proton: Zorin OS leverages Steam Play and Proton to enable Windows games to run on Linux, expanding the range of titles available to users.

Lutris: A centralized game manager that supports games from Windows, Origin, Ubisoft Connect, Humble Bundle, Amazon Prime Gaming, retro emulators, the web, and more.

Heroic Games Launcher: This launcher allows you to access games on your Epic Games and GOG accounts, even if they were created for Windows only.

Additionally, Zorin OS includes graphics drivers for NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, as well as gaming-specific optimizations, to ensure optimal performance.

15 years of Zorin OS and still going strong, happy birthday!

This commitment demonstrates that, even though the main focus of Zorin OS is not gaming, The developers have nevertheless “thrown an eye” on this world, making possible a pleasant and accessible gaming experience.

Conclusion

In 15 years, Zorin OS has proven to be more than just a Linux distribution. It has innovated, made computing more accessible, and contributed significantly to the open source movement; with a future that promises further development and improvement, Zorin OS continues to be an excellent choice for anyone looking to explore the world of Linux.

It should be emphasized that although it is not specifically designed for video games, such as Garuda Linux, as mentioned, however, take a look at Nvidia drivers (even modern ones) and various Windows compatibility systems specifically designed.