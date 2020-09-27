Dealing with the corona pandemic in professional football raises especially with regard to the coming Champions League-Season up some questions. BVB sports director Michael Zorc sees a need for clarification before the group stage draw.
The group stage of the 2020/21 Champions League season will be drawn on Thursday. From a German perspective, the defending champion FC Bayern, runner-up Borussia Dortmund, last year’s semi-finalist RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach.
In the run-up to the draw, BVB sports director Michael Zorc has now opposite the FAZ Concerns. “In fact, the legal requirements are still missing to be able to play these games at all,” warned Zorc.
It’s about the measures for the corona pandemic. In the Champions League duels, the German teams are likely to travel to risk areas. “If we compete in a risk area on Wednesday, which will probably be the case in more than half of the major cities involved, the basis should be in place so that we can then play in the Bundesliga again on Saturday,” said Zorc.
The first day of the game is scheduled to take place on October 20 and 21. Until then, there should be clear rules for games that are then played in risk areas. In view of the increasing number of infections, the Federal Foreign Office has issued numerous travel warnings for risk areas. It was only last Thursday that FC Bayern played the UEFA Supercup final in the Hungarian capital Budapest, which the Foreign Office had declared as a risk area in advance. FC Bayern will play in Hoffenheim on Sunday afternoon.
