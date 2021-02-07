“We have absolutely no criticism of his work. We see every day how Edin Terzic works with the players both professionally and emotionally. How meticulously he works and how clearly he addresses problem points openly and honestly.” said Sebastian Kehl on Sunday kicker.

Zorc, on the other hand, made the experienced BVB players the task of knocking over the buck in order to still achieve the minimum goal of the Champions League: “I expect our established players in particular to show significantly better performance and take on responsibility. that a 16-year-old man by far makes the most shots on goal in a little over 30 minutes, “said Zorc.