Michael Zorc and Sebastian Kehl experience with their BVB currently a sporty valley. After the defeat against SC Freiburg, the two responsible took a position on head coach Edin Terzic and the performance of the team.
Edin Terzic now headed eleven games as BVB’s head coach. Four of them were lost. However, those responsible at BVB reject criticism.
“We have absolutely no criticism of his work. We see every day how Edin Terzic works with the players both professionally and emotionally. How meticulously he works and how clearly he addresses problem points openly and honestly.” said Sebastian Kehl on Sunday kicker.
And Michael Zorc also covers Terzic’s back. Upon request of the picture the sports director of the Westphalia made it clear on Sunday that Terzic is not available: No, that’s not an issue! We are convinced that we can do it with Edin. “
Zorc, on the other hand, made the experienced BVB players the task of knocking over the buck in order to still achieve the minimum goal of the Champions League: “I expect our established players in particular to show significantly better performance and take on responsibility. that a 16-year-old man by far makes the most shots on goal in a little over 30 minutes, “said Zorc.