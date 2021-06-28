Zoox is working hard to enter the future self-driving vehicle market already with a well-structured package of innovations. The American company bought by Amazon in 2020, with Jeff Bezos yearning to play a leading role in the alternative mobility sector to traditional cars.

Zoox Chief Safety Innovation Officer Mark Rosekind explained in a report which are the main safety innovations that have been pioneered by the US-based company.

We start with the driving style, although obviously it will be an ‘electronic’ mode. Each wheel of the Zoox vehicle is equipped with an independent braking system and with active suspension, so that potential accidents are avoided thanks to better tire traction and more controlled weight distribution. One of the vehicle’s most unique attributes is its ability to control all four wheels individually, including speed, power and direction. In short, you can navigate in a way bidirectional as needed, eliminating the need for extra maneuvers.

Zoox presents its self-driving car

Then there is system error handling, a real bugbear for self-driving cars. Zoox’s vehicle was inspired by aviation to remedy any error, eliminating single points of failure and activating paired systems‘. Even in the face of a major system failure, the vehicle can continue to move forward with limited capabilities as it drives to an appropriate and safe place to stop. This is also valid in the event that the batteries should suffer a failure. On the sidelines of all this, Zoox has an advanced monitoring system that ‘scans’ the software and hardware constantly.

As for the passengers, each seat has an identical level of safety, regardless of position. Several airbags have been fitted: curtain, front, rear, side. The novelty lies in the fact that since there is no steering wheel or other elements typical of traditional cars, the airbags are ‘immersed’ around the seats and along the roof, so as to be activated for different areas of the body in an enveloping way. Each passenger must wear a seat belt: otherwise the car will not start.