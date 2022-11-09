After the great success awarded with the Zootropolis Oscar back in 2016, Disney is back with Zootropolis +, a miniseries of 6 anthological courts set in the colorful city where prey and predators live in harmony. The original work tells the story of the intrepid bunny Judy Hopps, a young policewoman fresh from the academy, and the fox Nick Wilde, cunning and unconventional methods, grappling with the case of a missing otter. A search that will lead, one clue after another, to the discovery of the city, from the cold Tundra Town to the forests of the Rainforest district.

The new spin off license plate Disney + has six secondary characters as protagonists who Judy And Nick they meet during their investigation and intertwines with some of the events narrated in the film. Each episode has its own protagonist and manages, in less than ten minutes, to involve the viewer and elicit more than a laugh. The plot of each short also has its own nuances: we move from the gag structure of the first episode, in which Judy’s parents try to recover one of their youngest daughters who ended up on the train by mistake. Zootropolisto style reality of the second, in which the shrew Fru Fru must choose the maid of honor at her wedding, al musical weasel Dukepoised between an honest life and a rascal one.

The fourth episode then, among the most successful, pays homage to the genre gangster movie recounting the rise of Mr. Big and at the same time the construction of Little Rodentia. After a fifth episode where the agent Clawhauser involves Captain Bogo in a dance audition, the sixth episode arrives, last but not least: the protagonist is the waitress Sam, hoping to finish the work shift in time for a Gazelle concert: his plans however seem to be shattered at the arrival of the most beloved sloth in the history of cinema. This is, of course, the Flash, one of the most iconic characters of Zootropolis who, accompanied by his colleague Priscilla, steals the show with his irresistible charisma al slow.

The leitmotif is a successful and (almost) never predictable comedy, a sometimes cutting humor, able to entertain even an adult audience. The numerous references to the film are effective, often enriching the contents by integrating the plot: the amazement of Clawhauser in discovering Captain Bogo’s passion for Gazelle now has a whole new meaning and the Zootropolis ending itself, with Flash in a rocket-powered sports car and stopped by Judy and Nick, has had a nice contextualization of its own.

Not to mention what is perhaps the most striking call: at the end of the second episode Fru Fru launches his bouquet and her bridesmaids, intoxicated by the smell of flowers, suddenly go mad and start behaving like wild beasts. Obviously, these are nocturnal howlers, purple flowers capable of making even the most docile of Zootropolis mammals ferocious and aggressive. Moreover, the technical side that gives a lively animation that does not look bad in comparison with the film is valuable, remains the desire to know the still unexplored areas of the city, such as Piazza Sahara, mentioned during Judy’s training in Zootropolis.

A series, in short, cheerful, light and to be watched in one breath, which enriches the original material and which has as its only defect that of ending too soon. We just have to hope for a second season!