Zoos | The three-month hibernation is over: the bears of Korkeasaari woke up

The bears of Korkeasaari woke up from their three-month hibernation on Saturday morning.

At the beginning of November, the zoo knew how to wait for the bears that had retreated to their winter nests to wake up. The rattling of the winter nests started already on Friday.

According to the zookeeper, the bears have been energetic and excited to play in the snow. They have dug out grass from under the snow, slipped down snowy hills and hung their fur on trees.

Bears I have also been very hungry after hibernation. Based on weighing, they have lost about 50 kilos during the winter, or roughly a quarter of their weight.

Now the bears have tasted apples, carrots and salads.

Korkeasaari’s 17- and 22-year-old female bears still have the opportunity to retire to their winter nests to rest. According to the zoo, they still can’t be active for very long.

Last winter, the bears’ hibernation was interrupted already at Christmas, when a broken water pipe watered the winter nest. This nest was no longer suitable for bears this year.