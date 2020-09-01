Zoos Offspring of Amur leopard cats were born in Korkeasaari after a 20-year break – First pictures of the puppies revealed

The species made a return migration to the zoo last year after a 15-year hiatus.

High Island a pair of Amur leopard cats that moved to the zoo last year have had their first puppies. Of the puppies born a month ago, two are females and one is male, the zoo says in a press release.

The puppies, who grew to be half a pound, have undergone a veterinary examination for the first time, where they received an anthelmintic and a microchip.

Leopard cats grow to a maximum of about 90 inches and eight pounds.­

The mother of the puppies is from Novosibirsk Zoo in Russia and the father is from a Czech zoo. In Korkeasaari, happy puppy news could be expected from the moment when the female began to defend her territory and evicted from the male’s shelter. Confidence about the litter was gained in late July, when the mother started carrying food to the nest. The puppies have already ventured outside for their own expeditions.

In time, new shelters will be sought for the puppies from other animal houses, says the curator of Korkeasaari Hanna-Maija Lahtinen.

The Amur Leopard returned to Korkeasaari last year after a 15-year hiatus. The previous puppies at the zoo were born 20 years ago.

Amur leopard cat has been hunted for its fur. Due to hunting and habitat loss, the species has become rarer locally. Especially on the islands of its habitat, the Amur leopard cat is doing poorly, and in Japan it is already classified as extremely endangered. However, the species is still viable on the scale of its entire habitat.

On the eastern side of Asia, the Amur leopard and Amur leopard also live with the Amur leopard cat.