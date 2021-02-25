Zoopsychologist Miroslav Volkov in an interview with the correspondent of the TV channel “Star” on Wednesday, February 24, clarified the love of domestic cats for linen piles and cardboard boxes.

The expert noted that cats perceive the box as a hiding place. This behavior is believed to be the result of centuries of animal evolution.

“By their very nature, cats try to avoid open spaces, since in the food chain they occupy a strictly intermediate position, between predator and prey. On the one hand, they are quite successful predators, but there are larger animals that are not averse to feasting on them. Therefore, it is a natural mechanism inherent in them by evolution, ”Volkov emphasized.

This behavior pattern ensured survival of cats at the evolutionary stage. The specialist noted that many owners buy houses for their pets, but cats do not always accept such gifts.

Volkov explained that it is best to take scratching posts for a cat that have a house or shelter at the top. In addition, the house no must have the shape of a hollow in a tree, because in order to see what is happening from the house, the cat must look out of it, and this is no longer comparable to the behavior of these animals in the wild. It is better to choose a house in the shape of a sunbed, then the cat will be able to control the situation around him.

In January, Japanese biologists discovered that cats are attracted to catnip and actinidia leaves, among other things, because they contain substances that repel mosquitoes.