“Madam! The scooters in Paris are over.”

Student Thibault Lacaze (17) sees me fumble with my electric rental scooter, with which I wanted to whiz under the Eiffel Tower one last time this August 30th. But as I slid down the Quai d’Orsay and almost came into sight of the famous tower, I felt as if I had landed in a bath of treacle.

“They put a brake on it,” says Lacaze, who also ended up in the syrup bath with a friend on the back of his TIER shared scooter. He opens the map of his TIER app and indeed: this part of Paris is suddenly colored red and therefore impassable.

It is the last phase before the electric rental scooters disappear completely from the French capital as of September 1. The Parisians themselves decided that: they voted in a real partial referendum almost 90 percent of voters last April against the trotinettes and libre service. “A victory for local democracy,” beamed Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Lacaze is bummed. He uses the scooters every day to go to school, his grandparents or friends. “It is fun and you’re not underground all the time on the subway.” The entire referendum – he was not allowed to vote as a minor himself – he thinks zero. “Only old people voted. They don’t like steps.”

He is not wrong: on the day of the referendum, countless photos of polling stations with rows went around grey-haired Parisians. Another stumbling block for scooter enthusiasts is the low turnout: less than 7.5 percent of the 1.4 million eligible voters in Paris voted.

Read also: Paris wants to become the world capital of the bicycle



Accidents and nuisance

Stepping is fun: with the wind in your helmetless hair you zoom past all the beauty that Paris has to offer. But you also have to do your best to avoid colliding with the many other scooters, electric unicycles, cyclists as well as buses and taxis with which you have to share many of the Parisian cycle paths. Although the number of scooters has been considerably reduced in recent years and some scooters have an alcohol lock, things sometimes go wrong. In 2022, three people died in accidents involving an e-scooter in Paris; nearly 500 were injured.

And where critics say that Hidalgo should worry about real problems – from the lack of shelter for drug addicts to the rat nuisance – the steps clearly lead to irritations among some Parisians.

For example, 70-year-old Harry gives me a sneer when I park my scooter in a parking space in front of the hotel he runs. “Everyone just throws those scooters down in front of the entrance of my hotel and at any time of the day.” Several times his customers complained that they woke up at night when drunk people dumped their scooter. Harry has therefore voted against the steps. “And on September 1 I will celebrate.”

No party for student Lacaze, but he already has an alternative: a subscription to Vélib’s shared bicycles – also much cheaper than TIER’s scooters. But less fun.