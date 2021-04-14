Gen Z’s – the zoomers – have found it harder to get rich by investing in stocks and bonds. Credit Suisse analysts have calculated that their earnings will be one third less than those of previous generations. In general, they can count on an average annual return of only 2 percent, Business Insider stated.

Another obstacle to the financial well-being of the buzzers may be the fact that it was they who most often became unemployed due to the crisis provoked by the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic could be as devastating for them as the global crisis of 2008 was for the millennial generation.

“Similar to the 2008-2009 financial crisis for millennials, COVID-19 will challenge and discourage Gen Z’s careers and earning potential,” the experts concluded. A significant proportion of buzzers enter adulthood in the midst of a crisis, so they are at risk as the youngest and most inexperienced. Analysts warned that this could have long-term consequences. A recent study by Stanford University found that graduates who go to work in times of crisis find it difficult to increase their salaries.

Buzzers refers to people born between 1997 and 2012.

Earlier, Generation Y (born 1981-1996) and Generation Z have described the sacrifices they are willing to make for their careers. For example, 28 percent of Gen Z survey participants said that they are ready to give up entertainment and recreation, a quarter (25 percent) agree to communicate less with friends, and 24 – to postpone having a child and starting a family. Older people – from generation Y – are ready to move to another city (29 percent), but later, only 12 percent of respondents will decide to have children.