The founder of the online conference service Zoom, Eric Yuan, made $ 5.2 billion in a day. His fortune reached 22 billion, writes Bloomberg.

Zoom shares rose 32 percent after publishing its quarterly earnings report on Monday, Aug. 31, which rose 355 percent year-on-year to $ 664 million. The company’s net income was nearly $ 186 million. Zoom’s customer base increased by 458 percent compared to 2019, to 370.2 thousand companies.

Zoom has become one of the main beneficiaries of the coronavirus crisis. In addition to her, the winners from the pandemic were Amazon, owned by the richest man on the planet Jeff Bezos. The billionaire himself set a record in 2020, becoming the first person in history whose fortune exceeded $ 200 billion.

Tesla and its founder Elon Musk were another beneficiary of the new crisis. The state of the latter increased to $ 114 billion, he took the third line in the list of the richest people in the world according to Bloomberg.