Zoom filters are not, of course, one of its most notable points. Actually, and especially since the rise of Snapchat, this add-on has become practically indispensable in any video and video conferencing application and service, and even in many photography apps. It has penetrated very deeply in the youngest, and there are already those who use them in all the uses they make of the cameras of their smartphones and computers.

This is neither good nor bad, and it is also not something especially new. Searching for elements that modify our image to improve it, in whatever sense, is not the heritage of Zoom filters, Snapchat or Photoshop. As we can read in El Diario de SevillaThat widespread rumor stating that Sara Montiel demanded that a sock be put on the cameras that recorded it, is totally true, to the point that the RTVE Museum of Sant Cugat del Valles keeps one of the socks used for this purpose. Photoshop of the analog age, we could say.

Now, that Zoom filters and similar apps are useful in some cases and fun in others, does not prevent them from posing certain risks as well. Of course, unlike other times we have talked about Zoom, this time the danger is not caused by a security problem or anything like that. Actually they work perfectly, the problem is given by the devices used by more than one person and the laxity when checking the settings.

That comes to mind a tweet that has gone viral in recent hours, in which we can see a court hearing held by videoconference, in which among other participants we find the lawyer Rod Ponton. We assume that the lawyer would have prepared his presentation, reviewed all the documentation, may have even rehearsed in front of the mirror. What I did not have, of course, is that the Zoom filters turn him into an adorable kitten which, yes, kept the voice of the lawyer.

In the video inserted in the tweet we can hear how his colleagues try to help the lawyer that, however, cannot find a way to deactivate this function, and in a moment ends up saying “I’m here live. I am not a cat«, Something that I understand that your colleagues had already deduced. It is understood that the technical problem with the Zoom filters was finally solved and that the session could be carried out normally.

Although there is no formal statement about it, everything indicates that the lawyer would have allowed a child or adolescent in his environment to use his computer and his Zoom account to talk to his friends, and he made the mistake of not reviewing its settings before using it again. That, added to the fact that he does not seem to have much knowledge about the operation of the Zoom filters, caused that, by surprise, he was seen in the middle of a professional meeting with a sad kitten face.

It should be understood that this time everything ended well, but I understand that in certain environments, in which seriousness is the flag, Appearing in a video conference in this way can be a problem, a serious problem. And this is a reminder that when sharing a computer, especially with children and adolescents, some security measures must be taken, such as checking if the Zoom filters are activated.

Of course, on the other hand, I have a theory … what if the lawyer was actually conducting a test? What if your hidden intention is to use the sad kitty filter in a jury hearing? It would be a brilliant plan to soften hearts.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap “I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM – Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021

