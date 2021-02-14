Switch on, log in, check whether the microphone and camera are on: this is how you can do a lot from home. In Texas even court dates. There a lawyer suddenly appeared as a cat on the screen. It’s nice that everyone stayed human.

E.One day the time has come. Everything goes wrong, and catastrophically. Although you prepared meticulously, went through your arguments again, considered every eventuality. Nobody should be able to say that you do not value solidity. You’re a lawyer, after all. You have clients to represent. You don’t make any jokes.

So you were also taught how sessions in pandemic mode work, everyone at home in front of their computer instead of all in one room. What madness, you thought now and then, that now you get to see how the people you talk to are set up. But you have also adjusted to that, not leaving anything conspicuous standing around with you, no strange art, no catchy objects. And you shook your head at people who thought they could let themselves go in the home office, do their job in their underpants, because the camera is only filming on top. When you had important appointments, you told your home that you should not be disturbed under any circumstances. Because it makes a strange impression when a child suddenly walks into the picture or a pet jumps on your lap.

also read

There were stories to be read everywhere about what can go wrong during video calls. This legal expert from the “New Yorker”, for example, who came up with the idea of ​​masturbating a little during a dragging video conference and did not consider that his colleagues could watch him – his career was already ruined. Or this agent who made fun of an applicant’s apartment during an online casting without muting himself. More and more such stories were told about unsuccessful zoom calls. And those who got it were ridiculed as embarrassing jokes. Instead of comforting them with a little compassion.

After shaving. Source: Covenant Health

Can you really ask people to pay attention every second to what is being seen in their living room or to ensure that nobody goes from the bedroom to the bathroom naked? Shouldn’t your own home be a safe space where you can be who you are? And why does everything have to be done via video conference instead of telephone conference, after all, one of the advantages of working at home is that you don’t have to see each other all the time? But that’s the way times are, there’s no point in complaining about it, you’re a professional, nothing will happen to you, not to you.

What should you say?

And then you turn on the laptop your secretary gave you to zoom into the 394th Texas District Court hearing. Everything looks good. Everyone is there, Judge Roy B. Ferguson, the other lawyers, sound is on. But then the judge says, “I think you have a filter on.” He’s right, you can see for yourself: instead of your own face, the face of a damn cat. “I’m here,” you say. “I’m not a cat.” Because you’re not a cat, even though you look like a cat who says it isn’t a cat. It must have something to do with the laptop, your secretary’s kid maybe, some damn filter that makes you look like a cat. It takes you a very long minute to get rid of this cat’s head.

also read

The day after, the story is cleared up. An age-old webcam software on the Dell computer that had been withdrawn from circulation years ago was responsible for your appearance.

Judge Ferguson posted the video on Tuesday warning that filters should be turned off before zoom calls. You are now world famous. Everyone knows now that Rod Ponton appeared in court as a cat, and anyone who Googles Rod Ponton will find this story through you. You show in interviews that you take it with humor. What else should you say?