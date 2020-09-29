In the United States, in San Francisco, the line head circus sound field has expanded. Traffic noise now does not force birds to sing loud and high.

The big cities in the noise the birds have to sing louder and in different tones than their classmates in the countryside.

The song of city birds has now returned to more natural, as the restrictions of the corona epidemic have reduced traffic.

This has happened, at least in the United States in San Francisco, says the recent one Sciencepublished in the journal.

Biologist Elizabeth Derryberry has been following the life of line crickets in the San Francisco metropolitan area for a long time.

In mid-March, he woke up in silence when an epidemic struck and people were ordered to stay in their homes. He saw in the news a photo of a completely deserted Golden Gate Bridge.

“I thought the Lord’s god, be it empty,” Derryberry says Sciencejournal.

Traffic volumes in the city fell to a fraction. The last time the same bridge was driven by the same number of cars was the last time in 1954. In April, even coyotes were seen rumbling along the bridge.

Derryberry realized that now is a unique opportunity to explore whether the silence of the big city affects the behavior of birds.

The group had access to recordings of the liveliness of San Francisco’s line crickets from the 1970s, when the big city was quieter than it is today.

More recent measurements from 2015–2016 were also used. In April-May this year, the group recorded the birds singing during the silence.

Result was clear. The traffic noise in San Francisco subsided by as much as seven decibels in the spring when people stopped moving.

At the same time, the song of the line crickets subsided, and it became richer.

“They sang a lot softer than we could have imagined,” Derryberry says New Scientist -in leaf.

Before, birds had to sing loud and high, but now they were also able to take advantage of the lower frequencies that used to drown in the roar of traffic. The sound field of the birds expanded and the song carried further.

Researchers estimate that as the noise subsided, the line headed circus song carried up to twice as long as before.

This seems to have reduced the bickering of the birds when the dogs hear each other much further away.

Melun the reduction also has a positive effect on bird mating.

According to the researchers, the softer, softer vocals playing at lower frequencies appeal to the opposite sex better than the narrow, high liverrys. Even a person’s voice isn’t at its best if he has to shout, Derryberry compares.

The song of birds became similar to that of the 1970s. Research shows how much noise pollution can have on nature, even if it is not thought of in the hustle and bustle of the city.

Noise has expelled some bird species from cities altogether. This has happened, for example, to the California tufted quail, which is also the flagship of the state.

There were once a lot of tassel quails in San Francisco, but in 2017, only one single bird was singing its lone song in Golden Gate Park.

The three-year-old dog was named Ishi, after the last member of the yah tribe who lived in the late 19th century.

The stock of the tufted quail laying on the ground has been taxed by cats and other predators, but the species is also sensitive to noise.

If the noise were to dissipate permanently, it could return to the city again, scientists believe.

The study now observed only one bird species in and around one city, but Derryberry believes the finding is more general.

Tall titers and blackbirds have already been found to be sensitive to changes in the environment and to adapt their own singing to the circumstances.

In Finland, the song of the great tit has changed over the years.­

In Finland too it has been said that the song of the Great Tit has changed over the decades as cities have grown and traffic has increased.

The Great Tit titityy appears to have shortened in agglomerations as a matter of fact or even single-byte calmi. The observation was made by biologists decades ago Göran Bergman and Leo Lehtonen. He has written on the subject, among other things Finnish nature.

Blackbirds, on the other hand, may get excited in town to sing as early as December. The lights of the city make them think that spring is coming.

In general, in urban areas, birds start their spring serenade earlier than elsewhere.