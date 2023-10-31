Zoology | Other primates also gain weight – Many monkeys in zoos weigh half as much as their counterparts in the wild

In today’s world According to some researchers, the spreading obesity epidemic is partly due to the fact that evolution has programmed the human body to store energy more efficiently than other primates.

Genes that adapt to scarcity helped to survive famines, but in today’s abundance, the advantage has turned into a disadvantage.

Researcher in biological anthropology at Duke University, USA Herman Pontzer however, disagrees with the special quality of man.

“Many other primates also gain too much weight like humans,” Pontzer says For Science magazine.

One a famous case is a bonobo known as Kanzi, or dwarf chimpanzee, who learned to understand language symbols under the guidance of researchers.

In studies, it was rewarded with bananas, peanuts and other treats. So Kanzi weighed three times as much as a normal bonobo until its diet was changed.

We also know overweight monkeys fed by tourists.

Individual cases were not enough for Pontzer, but the matter had to be clarified with larger material.

He analyzed the weight data of about 3,500 monkeys, which represented a total of 40 primate species. There were individuals living in the wild, residents of zoos, and monkeys living in natural conditions, which are given free food.

Many monkeys get fat in zoos, Pontzer reports In Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B. In particular, females of thirteen species and males of six species weighed half as much as their congeners in the wild.

A similar difference was found in humans when the researcher compared the weight data of 4,400 residents of the United States and hunter-gatherer communities. Americans were on average half as heavy when height differences were taken into account.

Also in free-living but fed monkeys, overweight was as common as in zoos.

According to Pontzer, no single nutrient, such as fat, protein or carbohydrates, explained the difference in weight between wild and fed animals.

Exercise was not a distinguishing factor either, as monkeys in different living conditions consumed the same amount of calories per day. The decisive factor was that in captivity animals simply eat more than in the wild.

Pontzer believes that obesity and its prevention should be studied with the help of primates. In a research zoo, for example, you could try to see if reducing boredom would make you slimmer.

Published in Tiede magazine 12/2023.