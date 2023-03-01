The small animal saves energy in this way.

Shovel grip Kontiainen, or ground mole, roars in its corridors popping small animals summers and winters.

The coldness of winter causes an extra loss of energy for the ten-centimeter-long small mammal, which must be replaced somehow.

Kontiainen solves the puzzle by shrinking his energy-hungry brain, German researchers discovered. They measured skulls stored in museums.

In relation to the row of molars, which does not change, the size of the skull of the stilts shrinks by about a tenth during the winter, the researchers say Royal Society Open Science in the journal.

It’s about it’s really about adapting to the cold and not, for example, just food being scarce.

In the latter case, the brain of the closely related Iberian hound would shrink in the drought of the Spanish and Portuguese summers, but that is not the case.

The observation fits in with the fact that body and brain shrinkage for the winter by up to a fifth has previously been observed in woodpeckers, weasels and flies.

The trick seems to be specific to carnivorous small mammals that hibernate in the cold without a thick layer of fat or hibernation.