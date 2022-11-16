Zoology | Brain fog also affects birds and squirrels

Fall flu during this period, thinking may seem more laborious than usual. We humans are not alone in our experiences.

Infectious diseases and parasites cause “brain fog” throughout the animal kingdom, says a summary of studies Trends in Ecology and Evolution in the journal.

When sick memory deteriorates in, for example, rats, cats and bumblebees. The ability to solve problems weakens in woodpeckers and American crows, and the learning ability in mice and nematodes.

Sometimes the harm lasts a long time. After certain viral diseases, the memory of cats still falters a year later.

A parasitic disease contracted at a young age can permanently impair the singing ability of canaries.

Part of the problems is caused by the effects of the pathogen and the inflammatory state on the brain.

If food doesn’t taste good when you’re sick, thinking abilities can also be weakened by lack of energy and malnutrition.

Brain fog affects animals the worst in urban environments that demand wit and in environments that change and require new adaptation, the researchers conclude.

Published in Science in Nature 7/2022