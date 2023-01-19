Zoology | A parasite makes a wolf a leader – toxoplasma, which also infects humans, incites fearlessness

The parasite has been found to change the behavior of both rats and hyenas.

About cats the contagious toxoplasma protozoan appears to give wolves leadership qualities, a study of wolf packs in Yellowstone National Park in the US shows.

The leaders of the herds there are surprisingly often individuals with the parasite nesting in their bodies.

Researcher in animal ecology at the University of Montana Connor Meyer and his colleagues analyzed material collected from Yellowstone’s wolves over a period of tens of years. It contained versatile monitoring data on animal behavior and analysis results from blood samples.

Several local wolves live in the same areas as cougars, many of which carry toxoplasma. Wolves can become infected, for example, by eating dead cougars or their feces.

Cougars Wolves living in the same areas had toxoplasma more often. In addition, it turned out that the infection really affected the behavior of the wolves.

Individuals carrying the parasite were eleven times more likely than uninfected individuals to leave their natal herd and establish a new one. Those carrying parasites were no less than 46 times more likely to become pack leaders.

“This was much more than we expected,” Meyer tells In an article in the journal Science.

Although the magnitude of the effect surprised the researchers, it was already known that toxoplasma infection can change the behavior of animals.

The protozoan reproduces only in the intestines of cats, where it is often transported from prey animals eaten by cats.

The parasite apparently modifies the prey animal’s behavior to be more daring, so it ends up more easily in the beast’s mouth.

Rodents carrying the parasite have been found to become more aggressive and active than usual. Rats are even attracted to the smell of cat urine instead of being afraid of it.

Fearlessness has also been found to increase in hyenas, and hyena individuals carrying the parasite are more likely than others to be caught by a lion.

Wolf felines are not threatening, but they were also more ready for risky actions, such as going their own way.

The use may be explained by the infection’s accelerated production of testosterone and dopamine, which has been observed in rodent studies.

Researchers think that the leader’s fearlessness stemming from the toxoplasma infection can affect the life of the entire wolf pack. Research was published in the journal Communications Biology.

Published in Tiede magazine 1/2023.