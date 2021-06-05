A study by scientists from the University of Arizona has shown that puppies are programmed to interact with people from birth. They appear with “human-like” social skills that allow them to interact with people from an early age, rather than learn to do so later, writes the Daily Mail, citing Current Biology.

The researchers found that even before the puppies left the litter, they could listen to people by following human cues such as pointing gestures. But it takes them a little longer to respond and respond to them. Genetics has explained more than 40 percent of the different ways puppies can follow human gestures, as well as variations in how long they make eye contact with humans during assignments that assess puppies’ interest in humans, according to study lead author Dr.Emily Bray of the University of Arizona. …

Dr. Bray and her team studied the behavior of 375 eight-week-old puppies that had not previously interacted with humans one-on-one. It turned out that puppies are born with the ability to respond to human-initiated communication, but they learn to initiate it on their own later. Previous studies have shown that the brain of dogs processes language in a similar way to a human, with the right side dealing with emotions, and the left side processing meaning, and when there is complete harmony between the hemispheres and there are no contradictions in the interpretation of signals, the animal is happy.

“We show that puppies will reciprocate human social cues and successfully use human-provided information in a social context from an early age. For example, even before the puppies left their relatives to live with humans. These findings suggest that dogs are biologically prepared to interact with humans. From an early age, they exhibit social skills that have a strong genetic component, ”explained Bray. She added that the scientists’ findings point to an important part of the history of domestication: animals with a penchant for interacting with humans may have been selected from the population of wolves that gave birth to dogs.

Earlier, the dog handler revealed to the Russians the rules of behavior with a dog running towards. The specialist explained how to get up, watch and what should not be done until the animal leaves.