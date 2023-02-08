Home page World

From: Ines Baur

Split

They are alive and not made into tacos – goats in the zoo “Zoochilpan”. (symbol image) © picture alliance/dpa | Franyeli Garcia

In southern Mexico’s Chilpancingo, a former zoo director is said to have swapped animals for tools, sold them and even slaughtered them for parties.

Chilpancingo / Munich – José Rubén Nava was the director of a zoo in Chilpancingo, the capital of the southwestern state of Guerrero in Mexico. Until he was replaced on January 12th. The reason: Authorities suspect that Nava had four pygmy goats killed and cooked for the tacos at the end of the year party.

There is better news from German zoos. Zoo and Tierpark Berlin will have almost as many visitors in 2022 as before the corona pandemic. Around 5.2 million people visited the animals last year, according to the Berlin Zoo.

Goat Tacos – Pygmy goats are not fit for human consumption

“These four animals were slaughtered and cooked on the zoo grounds and served as food at the end of the year celebrations,” said Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, director of wildlife at the Guerrero State Department of Environment. He announced the allegations against Nava in a video on , reports mexicodailypost.com. “This endangered the health of the people who ate them because these animals were unfit for human consumption.”

Zoo director had obviously traded animals for tools

But the former zoo director is not only accused of slaughtering the goats. Authorities accused Nava of selling and trading several animals in addition to killing the goats. They believe a zebra was traded for tools said to be needed for repairs at the facility. However, the authorities never found the tools.

In addition, Nava is said to have given at least one deer and four rare African Watusi cattle to private individuals. Other animals are also listed as missing. Including a jaguarundi, a female coyote, ten reptiles, a baby macaw and a red-tailed hawk. (ib)

Goat tacos – Former zoo director denies allegations

The investigation into the “Zoochilpan” case began in January following the mysterious death of a deer, writes mexicodailypost.com. The animal was discovered by local residents who then informed the authorities. Former zoo director Nava gave his own press conference. On which he rejected the allegations. He claimed that members of the Environment Agency were waging a “dirty war” against him because one of their top officials wanted his nephew to run the zoo in his stead.