Dhe honor of the first photo with the new zoo director went to Che, Guevara, Fidel and Castro. For pragmatic reasons, the enclosure for the four capybaras was chosen as the backdrop for the presentation by Christina Geiger, who will be leading the Frankfurt Zoo on February 15: the animals are not too shy and the enclosure is accessible in accordance with the corona virus. The doctorate in veterinary medicine, who has been working as a veterinarian at the zoo since 2007, was appointed by the magistrate on Friday morning at the suggestion of the head of the cultural department, Ina Hartwig (SPD).

She is the first woman in the history of the zoo to take a seat at the original desk of the influential former director Bernhard Grzimek. This was preceded by a tender that had become necessary after Miguel Casares left last June. The Spaniard had returned to his homeland for personal reasons.

“I’m happy that the decision fell on me,” said the 42-year-old violinist on Friday at her presentation in the Zoogesellschaftshaus. “I come from the zoo and have been through various developments. It was just about time for me to take responsibility after so much experience at the zoo.”



With the alpacas: zoo director Christina Geiger also wants to maintain contact with the animals.

:



Image: Marcus Kaufhold



Maintain direct contact with the animals

Geiger knows how necessary the modernization of the zoo is, she played a key role in the concept study “Zoo2030plus” by her predecessor Casares. Something urgently needs to be done, especially in terms of construction. The rhino enclosure, for example, dates back to before the Second World War. Geiger’s predecessor, Casares, had warned city politicians to take money into their hands when he left: “Frankfurt has to be careful that it doesn’t get relegated from the Champions League.”



Christina Geiger: “It was just about time for me to take responsibility after so much experience at the zoo”

:



Image: Marcus Kaufhold



Geiger knows about the problems, but at the same time acknowledges the strengths of the city center zoo with its ten hectares, which has enjoyed a special reputation worldwide since the days of the legendary Bernhard Grzimek. “As the inner-city zoo, we have the opportunity to reach people and especially children much more easily and to inspire them for wildlife and nature. In addition, visitors can reach us very easily even without a car,” said Geiger.

She herself wants to keep in direct contact with the animals, for example by being available as a vet for assignments at weekends. However, the relationship to the animals could change. “So far I’ve been someone the animals are afraid of because there was always a threat of an injection when I came. I’m curious myself whether that will change if I slip into this role less often.”

“She has a double talent”

But she still knows every animal by name. For Hartwig, head of the cultural department, Geiger has become the preferred candidate above all because she excelled in the application situation. “Through Ms. Geiger, continuity is maintained. She is very good at communication and has double talent, which is very important for the zoo. The role as a showcase for species protection is becoming increasingly important,” said Hartwig. Geiger also benefits from the fact that she has already worked on projects with the Frankfurt Zoological Society,

The veterinarian seems predestined for the role, she has also proven her talent for communication in a documentary series about the zoo, in which she appeared again and again. Even years later, visitors at the zoo still asked her about this role, and she was happy to engage in a short chat. She also showed humor in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper. In the “My weekend” questionnaire last fall, when asked about her dream Sunday breakfast, she answered: “It’s done, call at 7:35 a.m., serious emergency, not even time to brush your teeth.” Whether it will be in the new office in the future quieter? “It will certainly not be less work, whether it will be a little less unpredictable remains to be seen.”