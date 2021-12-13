Zoning Wooden apartment buildings coming to Helsinki’s new residential area in Kumpulanmäki – Apartments are wanted for 1,200 inhabitants

The blocks designed for the slope would condense the urban structure along with the light rail planned for the area.

To Kumpulanmäki The plans for the residential and business premises blocks planned for the campus area of ​​the University of Helsinki and the adjacent park areas are ready and are awaiting consideration by the Urban Environment Board.

In accordance with the new town plan of the City of Helsinki, there are plans for residential blocks and business premises suitable for the area’s slopes.

The aim is to condense the urban structure and develop the university’s campus area into a diverse district.

In addition to the university, the Finnish Meteorological Institute and FICORA operate in the area.

The town plan has been drawn up architectural competition based on the winner’s plan. The plan includes four residential blocks, one office and residential block, a kindergarten, a parking garage, and a park and street area.

The competition organized by the city area was won by Schauman & Nordgren Architecs Oy, MASU planning Oy and Schauman arkkitehdit Helsinki Oy with their proposal “City gates – Information gates”.

The illustration shows a view from Kustaa Vaasa road.

The plan on the basis of an area of ​​7.9 hectares, new dwellings would be built for about 1,200 new residents. The residential blocks are slope-adapted variations of the traditional solid block, the façade of which would consist of a red-brick pedestal and wooden upholstery on the upper parts. There would be a total of five residential blocks and the apartment buildings would be 6-10 storeys high.

The residential houses are built with wooden cladding so that in some houses the lowest floors are red brick.

A kindergarten and premises will also be built in the area.

According to the plan, the aim of the new town plan is to integrate Kumpulanmäki into the developing and supplementary urban structure of the area. The goal is to build an urban and green boulevard city next to Gustav Vaasa Road.

Currently, the area is mostly undeveloped neighborhood, park and street area.

The planned residential area is bordered on the west by the Kumpula campus and on the east by Kustaa Vaasa Road. To the south of the area is the Vallilanlaakso.

In the future the residential area would also be connected to the planned light rail line through Vallilanlaakso, which would enable traffic from Pasila to Sompasaari.

The Vallilanlaakso tram line, already approved by the Helsinki City Council during the last council term, would run south of the Kumpulanmäki residential area.

Read more: The council decided: Helsinki’s new tram line will be able to cross the Vallilanlaakso park area, connection from Pasila to Kalasatama in maybe a few years

Some residents have opposed the project as it cuts across a large park area. It is possible for the new tram line to be operational as early as 2024.

The goals of the new town plan for Kumpulanmäki state that the Arabianranta – Kalasatama axis will become more closely integrated into the city center in the future. The light rail line from Pasila to Sompasaari would also connect the future Kumpulamäki residential area as part of the area’s complementary urban structure.

The tram line would run as an arcuate route from the southern tip of Sompasaari through the Kalasatama metro station and Vallilanlaakso to the Mäkelänrinne swimming center, where it would join Pasila’s current tram network.

The plan for the future Kumpulanmäki residential area will be discussed by the Helsinki City Environmental Board next Tuesday.