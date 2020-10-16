Zoning Should the 146-meter link tower, which has been a landmark in Pasila since 1983, be dismantled or preserved? Yle talks about the problematic nature of the building

TV broadcasting technology has changed and Pasila’s high link tower is becoming unnecessary for Yle. Answer the HS survey and tell us what you think about the fate of the tower.

Helsinki The 146-meter link tower, which has been standing in Pasila since 1983, is becoming unnecessary for Yle because the TV broadcasting technology has changed. Upstairs what is being done to the tower is currently being considered.

On January 23, 1982, HS announced the construction of YLE’s new link center and at the same time a link tower. At that time, it was stated that the link center would replace the equipment built in 1929 and that Yleisradio would broadcast all the programs distributed in Finland from the new link center and receive all those coming from abroad.

“The stadium tower is nearly 50 meters behind,” the news wrote about the impressive height of the link tower.

Yle’s Business Services Manager Matti Uotinen now says that a condition survey has been carried out on the tower. It is known from this that if the tower were to be preserved, it would have to undergo renovations to the elevator, treatment bridges and surfaces.

According to Uotinen, the tower is not designed for general use. “If it were to be used for voyage use, costly changes in structures and logistics would have to be made for the public.”

The link tower of YLE was completed in 1983. This picture is from 1984.­

Currently, the maintenance of the tower costs Yle about 100,000 euros a year. Uotinen says that YLE will make the next six months on the future orientations of the tower as part of your formula work.

According to Uotinen, ideas for reusing the tower have come from different parts. It has been proposed as a work of light or a climbing target, among other things.

Large dish antennas have been removed from the side of the link tower, known as the Pasila TV tower, because today a large part of the programs are transmitted via optical fiber.­

What is the position of the zoner, ie the city of Helsinki, on the matter: demolish or preserve?

Industry Environment Industry Director Mikko Aho tells HS that the city does not yet have a position. He himself flags for the preservation of the link tower, as the tower is recognizable in the landscape and tells the history of the area.

“If it could still be used, then better.”

From this place looks now. So what would a place look like without a familiar landmark?

Simply removing the tower is not really an option. The environment of the link tower is being renewed in the next few years, and a new town plan is being planned for the area. In this plan preparation, a position is also being taken on the existence of a link tower.

Pasila Regional Construction Project Manager Päivi Ahlroos says that the zoner ‘s position on the link tower becomes clear when Ilmala studios town plan the draft will be available in due course. Preparation will take time and this will take place no later than the end of next year.

“The value of the tower as an iconic landmark of Pasila is widely recognized, but the landscape around it is changing anyway, because landowners have plans for the area.”

The landowners are Yleisradio and Yleisradio’s pension fund. They are planning a media campus for Ilmala, whose new premises will bring together other media players in addition to Yle. In addition, the change in the plan is intended to bring housing to the now labor-intensive area.

Aalto University Director of the Department of Architecture Pirjo Sanaksenaho evaluates Yle’s article on Wednesday said it would be great if the tower could be deployed as a lookout tower.

If it is not possible to let the public into the tower, he thinks it could be turned into a spectacularly lit work of environmental art.

In February 2018, the link tower glowed blue Estonian centenary in honor of.

The Pasila link tower shone blue in February 2018 on the centenary of Estonia.­

For building protection specialist architect, vice-president of the Finnish Association of Architects (Safa) Harri Hautajärvi says the Pasila link tower has no architectural value.

“It’s the everyday engineering of its time and I guess it was built without permission.”

However, Hautajärvi believes that the reuse of the tower could be considered.

“In that case, the metal cages should be removed from the tower, which would make it more graceful and there would be no danger of falling ice.”

Hautajärvi proposes that an idea competition be held for architects and artists on the treatment of the tower and its loan. He would love to see colors and perhaps some sculptural element in the tower.

“At its best, the tower could give Helsinki a new symbol that at certain moments would pulsate colorfully lit like the Eiffel Tower in Paris.”