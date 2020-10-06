Zoning Espoo continues legal fight to fill the shoreline with houses, the court knocked out the construction of a lavish residential area in the Summer Archipelago

The Helsinki Administrative Court declared Espoo’s plans illegal. The reason is, among other things, the filling of the Bergö seashore of the Summer Archipelago with private homes.

Espoo the city is waging an exceptional legal battle over the construction of Suviranta’s lavish seaside plots for residential houses.

It is a matter of zoning the remote Summer Archipelago Bergö for housing. Espoo has zoned a lush residential area of ​​about 180 inhabitants on the seafront in Bergö. According to the formula, all the houses in the area would be quite large, detached houses up to 400 storeys in size. The land to be zoned is about 60 hectares wide.

Villa Stakeudd was built on the island of Bergö in 1912.­

The area is already known for its 19th century villas. There are mostly summer homes in the area, but also some year-round homes.

The area consists of 47 islands, seven of which have road access. Bergö is about 5 km from the center of Souka. Espoo’s outdoor and museum island Pentala is located southwest of Bergö.

Espoo The plans were already knocked out in 2019 by the Center for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment (ELY), which appealed the city’s formula to the Helsinki Administrative Court. ELY found a lot of regrets in the formula.

It considered the formula to be contrary to national land use targets, as it would build a new residential area on de facto car traffic.

In addition, ELY considered that the formula does not take into account the culturally valuable cultural environment, the natural values ​​of the area and recreational use.

The Helsinki Administrative Court ruled in September. It annulled the plan decision of the Espoo City Council as illegal.

Administrative Court does not consider the construction of 180 new inhabitants and 35 houses in Bergö itself to be contrary to the provincial plan. The area is marked in the provincial plan as an area of ​​urban activities.

The court, on the other hand, sees the construction of the area as problematic would in practice not leave much of the shoreline for recreational use. The metropolitan area is under severe pressure for recreational use of beaches, the decision states. The Helsinki Administrative Court also considers the formula illegal in these respects.

In addition, the Administrative Court considers the master plan to be insufficient to guide the construction of the area.

The city of Espoo’s plans were to zon the residential area only with a master plan, as the town plan would oblige the city to implement municipal technology in the area, such as water supply. This right was not considered sufficient for such a dense residential area.

Espoo the city government decided on Monday to seek leave to appeal to the supreme administrative court. This is not about building 35 apartments in the Summer Archipelago, but a decision in principle, says the draftsman, a lawyer Mauri Hämäläinen From the city of Espoo.

“This is where an interpretation of the law and a preliminary ruling are sought from the Supreme Administrative Court, which can then be followed later in many other municipalities.”