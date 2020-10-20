Zoning Dozens of complaints about the provincial plan of Uusimaa, the National Board of Antiquities complained about Vartiosaari

Vartiosaari was one of the most controversial sites in the provincial plan.

Uusimaa Dozens of appeals have been filed with the Helsinki Administrative Court against the new provincial plan.

In addition to the two estates and 33 private individuals, the Uusimaa ely center, Kirkkonummi municipality, the National Board of Antiquities, the Uusimaa district of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation, the Espoo Environmental Association, many forest management associations and resident organizations from Laajasalo and Kulosaari have complained about the provincial plan for various reasons.

One of the appellants is Finest Bay Area Development, a company planning the Tallinn tunnel, which was disappointed that only the tunnel line passing through Helsinki was included in the provincial plan. Peter Vesterbackan The company is piloting a tunnel connection via Espoo.

The appeal period ended last week. The Uusimaa Provincial Council approved the provincial plan guiding the construction of the future after several meeting days and numerous votes in August.

At the meeting The fate of Vartiosaari in Helsinki, which caused the most speeches and a tight vote, is the subject of a complaint from the National Board of Antiquities.

In the provincial plan, Vartiosaari was marked as an urban development zone, which would allow both the construction of the island and its preservation as a recreation area.

Head of the Department of the National Board of Antiquities Mikko Härö says that combining the fine natural and cultural-historical construction of Vartiosaari with new urban activities is simply impossible.

The alignment of the provincial plan is important because, in the case of Vartiosaari, the general plan of Helsinki was annulled due to complaints. In practice, the marking of the provincial plan gives Helsinki politicians free rein to decide the fate of the island.

According to Härö, the National Board of Antiquities was satisfied with the strategic approach of the new provincial plan, although the goal of consolidating the community structure is a cause for concern elsewhere than in Vartiosaari.

Finland the Uusimaa district of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation demands that the regulations for the so-called hourly train in Espoo’s Hista and Lohja Lempola be repealed as illegal. The planned new high-speed train connection from Espoo to Lohja to Turku is expected to split forest areas classified as valuable.

The Uusimaa district of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation also demands the abolition of the new rail traffic agglomeration of Espoo’s Myntinmäki as a whole and the depot areas of Espoo’s Manki and Kirkkonummi Luoma’s railway traffic as a whole.

In addition to these, the Uusimaa district demands changes to the markings, which it considers to distort existing protection markings or green connections.

Uusimaa the ely center criticizes the restrictions on retail trade recorded in the provincial plan in the small municipalities of Uusimaa. According to the Ely Center, the restrictions are contrary to both the Land Use and Building Act and the national land use targets.

In small municipalities, according to the provincial plan entries, there would not be enough purchasing power for 10,000 square meters of grocery or specialty trade concentrations.