Zoning | Apartments are being planned in Konala to replace Teollisuusrakennen

Small industrial buildings near the Ristiko shopping center in Konala are planned to be demolished and replaced by apartments.

Helsinki Apartments are planned to be built near the Ristiko shopping center in Konala. Small industrial buildings are to be demolished out of the way.

In the explanation of the change in the station plan it is described that the planning solution will significantly change the cityscape of the area, when small industrial buildings will be demolished and residential buildings will become taller.

The buildings will have spaces for shops at ground level. There will be 8,600 square meters of new living space and 400 square meters of commercial space. The change is made possible by the fact that a couple of hundred people can move to the area.

The apartment buildings are supposed to be built along the streets so that they protect the common yard inside the block from traffic noise. Big trees are going to be grown in the courtyard.

See also Editorial If all the reserved debt does not have to be used, it indicates over-provisioning Observation photo of the courtyard of the planned residential apartment buildings.

The Helsinki City Council will discuss the issue on Monday, March 6.

In the explanation of the site plan change, it is stated that the area is bounded in the south by the residential blocks south of Ajomiehentie, in the west by Hilapellonpuisto and the blocks west of Konalantie, in the north by the workplace area north of Kyttäläntie, and in the east by the above-ground parking area of ​​shopping center Ristiko.