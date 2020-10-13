Zoning Accommodation is to be built on Vallisaari and Kuninkaansaari, the Helsinki Nature Conservation Association has complained about the area’s plan

The association has appealed the formula to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

Helsinki The Nature Conservation Association has complained about the town plan of Vallisaari and Kuninkaansaari, which was approved by the Helsinki City Council accepted at the end of August.

Association complained from the formula to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

It sees the formula as a threat to the unique historical ensemble of the natural and cultural values ​​of the islands.

Helsinki wants Vallisaari and Kuninkaansaari for nature and cultural tourism and recreational use. The islands are a 20-minute boat ride from Helsinki Market Square, next to Suomenlinna. New construction is planned in the northeastern part of Vallisaari and in the northern part of Kuninkaansaari.

According to the Nature Conservation Association, the planned cottage village in the northern part of Kuninkaansaari would shatter the old forest in the area. It also criticizes the new construction plans in the northeast of Vallisaari.

Long Vallisaari, which was held by the Defense Forces, was opened to the public in the summer of 2016.

It is mostly owned by Metsähallitus, the Finnish state. Helsinki has a small strip on the western edge of the formula area.