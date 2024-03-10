The international films nominated for the Oscar Awardsr were, 'Zone of Interest' from the United Kingdom, 'Perfec Days' from Japan, 'The Snow Society' from Spain, 'I Captain' from Italy and 'Teachers' Room' from Germany; However, it was 'Zone of Interest' that was the film that managed to be crowned the winner. The film that talks about the Nazi era managed to captivate the filmmakers.

What is 'Area of ​​Interest' about?

Rudolf Höss joined the Nazi Party at age 21 and began working in concentration camps at age 34, rising to the position of commandant of Auschwitz at age 39. Under Heinrich Himmler, a key figure in the Nazi regime, and ultimately subordinate to Hitler, Höss was distinguished by his extreme loyalty and his crucial role in expanding the deadly capabilities of Auschwitz, making him one of the leading figures. most disastrous of the Holocaust. He was hanged at the age of 46 for his atrocities, precisely in Auschwitz.

The film's plot largely takes place in the seemingly serene home of the Höss family, complete with a garden well tended by his wife and a swimming pool where his five children frolic. A shadowy wall divides the house from the extermination camp, hiding the horrendous reality of Auschwitz from family view.

This fictional story is largely inspired by a work by British author Martin Amis, although it uses the real names of the characters to explore the apparently normal daily life of Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig, who in reality lived comfortably next to the camp. extermination, while he orchestrated some of the most monstrous actions recorded in history.

What other films was 'Zone of Interest' competing against?

'The Zone of Interest' was an exceptional film and proof of this is that it has been recognized by The Academy as the Best International Film. However, prior to knowing the great winner, the film was competing against other major productions. Some of them were:

'The Snow Society'

This film was directed by Juan Antonio Bayona and is the adaptation of a tragic event that occurred on October 13, 1973, when members of a Uruguayan rugby team, “Old Christians Club de Montevideo”, crashed in the Cordillera de the Andes and had to find a way to survive.

The film directed by Ilker Çatak is a thriller that takes place in a school and reflects on the crisis of 'fake news', racism and intergenerational conflicts.