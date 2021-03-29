Angelo Fukuy, Jonatan Rojas, José Antonio Orejuela, Gilmer Vargas and Giancarlo Silva They presented with great emotion a preview of the video clip for “Tu mal amor”, the first song by the cumbia orchestra Zona Libre.

The artists presented the short clip starring the dancer Isabel Acevedo, who was very excited to return to work alongside the former members of the Great International Orchestra.

The model had already appeared in the audiovisual material of the songs “Está pisao”, by the group led by Christian Domínguez, and “Amor toxico”, by the salsa group N’Samble.

After presenting the video, the singers assured that they have prepared more surprises for their followers. “That’s just a ‘little bit’, there is no wardrobe change, there are no locations,” they commented with laughter during their visit to the program En boca de todos.

On March 25, the Zona Libre orchestra announced Isabel Acevedo as the image of its first on the América TV space. “I am super happy, it is a privilege to be with these guys who are great singers. We are going to do a great job for all of you to enjoy ”, commented the influencer.

“I can’t stop laughing with them, it’s a lot of fun. Imagine Angelo and Jonathan, they are death ”, she added when asked about her new experience.

