Zona Bianca, the previews and guests of the episode of March 5, 2023

This evening, Sunday 5 March 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, March 5, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

During today’s episode we will talk about Elly Schlein’s first moves as secretary of the PD. There will also be exclusive testimonies on the yellow of the shipwreck off the coast of Crotone. Finally, the investigation into Covid will be discussed and we will return to the case of Gina Lollobrigida.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Sunday 5 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.