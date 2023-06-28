Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of 28 June 2023

This evening, Wednesday 28 June 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, June 28, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

Tonight in prime time on Rete 4 a new appointment with Zona Bianca, the talk on politics, current affairs and customs hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi. In the foreground, the interview with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini. During the evening, a page dedicated to summer price increases that will not allow many Italians to take a vacation, to the problem of finding seasonal workers and to short-term rentals, preferred by homeowners.

On the subject of foreign policy, in the light of the recent coup d’état, one wonders about possible changes for Putin’s Russia and for the war in Ukraine. And again, an insight into the story of little Kata, the girl who disappeared in Florence from the occupied structure where she lived with her mother and her brother, with an analysis of illegal occupations in Italy. Finally, the theme of LGBTQ+ rights will be addressed, protagonists, these days in Italy, with the week dedicated to prides.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Wednesday 28 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.