Zona Bianca, the previews and guests of the episode of March 19, 2023

This evening, Sunday 19 March 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, March 19, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

During the evening, ample space will be given to the new government lines on basic income, with the story in the studio of recipients who will lose the subsidy. Furthermore, focus on the video of the scandal in Florence where some environmentalists defaced Palazzo Vecchio and were stopped not only by the traffic police, but also by the mayor Dario Nardella.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is aired today, Sunday 19 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.