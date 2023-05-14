Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of May 14, 2023

This evening, Sunday 14 May 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, May 14, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode is the protest of the students against high rents, documented with reports and testimonials. During the evening, there will also be a focus on the effects of the high cost of living on families and, in particular, on Italian pensioners. And again, the documents on the yellow of the JJ4 bear: according to a new report, it was not she who attacked Andrea Papi, the 26-year-old runner killed in Trentino a few weeks ago. Finally, a page dedicated to the most recent provocations by “Last Generation” activists, with the testimonies of the protagonists in the studio.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Sunday 14 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.