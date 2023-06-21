Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of 21 June 2023

This evening, Wednesday 21 June 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, June 21, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

Tonight in prime time on Rete 4 a new appointment with Zona Bianca, the talk on politics, current affairs and customs hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi. In the foreground the interview with the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè. During the evening, a page on the economic difficulties of many Italians who, due to the high cost of living, will not go on holiday.

And again, an insight into the story of little Kata, the girl who disappeared in Florence from the occupied facility where she lived with her mother and brother on June 10, with an analysis of illegal occupations in Italy. Furthermore, the issue of LGBTQ+ rights will be addressed with comments on the parliamentary process of the bill to make surrogacy a universal crime and the latest news on the Padua case, where the Public Prosecutor’s Office challenged the birth certificates of the children of 33 homoparental couples.

