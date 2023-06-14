Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of June 14, 2023

This evening, Sunday 14 June 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, June 14, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

Tonight in prime time on Rete 4 a new appointment with Zona Bianca, the talk on politics, current affairs and customs hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi. For this episode, the main topic will obviously be the death of Silvio Berlusconi, with contributions and testimonies in memory of the former President who died on Monday at the age of 86 and an analysis of the impact he had on the history of our country in several areas, starting from politics to sport and communication.

