Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of 3 July 2023

This evening, Wednesday 3 July 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today's episode, July 3, 2023, of Zona Bianca?

Previews and guests

Tonight in prime time on Rete 4 a new appointment with Zona Bianca, the talk on politics, current affairs and customs hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi. At the center of the episode is an interview with the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi with whom he will address, among other topics, the theme of the violent protests that have developed in France in recent days.

During the evening, ample space will be dedicated to the tragic murder of Michelle Causo, which took place in Primavalle, following an argument with her tormentor. And again, a page on the case of little Kata, the missing girl in Florence, with a focus on the problem of illegal occupations.

