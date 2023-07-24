Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of 24 July 2023

This evening, Wednesday 24 July 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, 24 July 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

Giuseppe Brindisi interviews Paolo Del Debbio on the great heat that is affecting Italian cities, on economic, political and topical issues. At the center of the episode, climate change and the causes of this phenomenon, which has now become a global problem. During the evening, an in-depth analysis of food price increases and the cost of holidays that are bringing Italians to their knees. Ample space will also be dedicated to the conflict between politics and the judiciary. Finally, a 360° interview with Iva Zanicchi.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Wednesday 24 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.