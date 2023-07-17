Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of 17 July 2023

This evening, Monday 17 July 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, July 17, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

The conductor Giuseppe Brindisi interviews the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani with whom he will also talk about the future of Forza Italia.

There is also space for the conflict between politics and the judiciary, the issue of food price increases, the scorching heat that is gripping the country and diets with the health risks of improvised ones. Finally, an all-round interview with Al Bano.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Monday 17 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.