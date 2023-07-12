Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of 12 July 2023

This evening, Wednesday 12 July 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, July 12, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

In the foreground, the latest developments in judicial cases that ignite the clash between the government and the judiciary with testimonies and new documents. During the evening, the problem of the high cost of living and the summer price increases that continue to put Italian families in difficulty will be addressed. Also, a page on the difficulty of many entrepreneurs in finding seasonal workers for their businesses. And again, an investigation into the world of taxi drivers at the center of public debate after the hypotheses circulated on the release of licenses.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Wednesday 12 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.