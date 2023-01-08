Zona Bianca, the previews and guests of the episode of 8 January 2023

This evening, Sunday 8 January 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, January 8, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

Tonight, Sunday 8 January, in the new appointment, Giuseppe Brindisi will interview the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi. During the evening, the recently deceased Italian champion Gianluca Vialli will be remembered. Furthermore, among the topics the cost of living, which continues to put families in difficulty, and the future of the basic income. Finally, focus on the recent protests of activists linked to the environmental world.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Sunday 8 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.