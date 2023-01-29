Zona Bianca, the previews and guests of the episode of January 29, 2023

This evening, Sunday 29 January 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, January 29, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode, an insight into the progressive elimination of the basic income. And again the arrest of Messina Denaro, with an analysis of the alleged safety net and of the women who have been close to him. And then the disappearance of Gina Lollobrigida and the controversy after the reading of the will. Giuseppe Brindisi will interview Flavio Briatore.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Sunday 29 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.